Hoerner will start at second base and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Hoerner will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, but Kris Bryant's (wrist) return from the injured list Tuesday could make it difficult for the 23-year-old to keep picking up regular starts. Assuming the Cubs lean on Bryant as their everyday third baseman, Hoerner would have to contend with Jason Kipnis and David Bote for reps at the keystone.