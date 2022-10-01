Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's win over the Reds.

Hoerner made the most out of having only one hit. He drove in two on a second-inning double, then recorded another RBI an inning later on a groundout. The shortstop is batting a robust .284 this season, though he does have just three hits across his last 20 at-bats. Despite some recent struggles, Hoerner remains a solid fantasy asset, particularly when he's swiping bases, as he has 19 steals in 21 attempts this year.