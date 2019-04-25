Hoerner was diagnosed with a bruised wrist, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoerner exited Tuesday's Double-A game after being hit by a pitch in the wrist area, but he appears to be fine after initial tests cleared him of any fracture. The 21-year-old shortstop should be considered day-to-day for now. He's off to a hot start with Double-A Tennessee, slashing .293/.288/.483 with a homer and a steal through 17 games.

