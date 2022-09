Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the top of the sixth inning due to right triceps tightness, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hoerner went 2-for-2 with a double to begin Sunday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively to begin the sixth inning. It's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will be available for Monday's series opener against the Mets.