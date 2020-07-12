Hoerner has been working out some at shortstop, though he's still likely to see most of his playing time at second base this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner figures to split time with Jason Kipnis and possibly David Bote at second, but the former also stands to operate as Javier Baez's primary backup at short. Chicago manager David Ross said Hoerner "looks great defensively" at both positions, and this gives the 23-year-old another path to regular playing time if anything were to happen to Baez this season.