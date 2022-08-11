Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.
Hoerner went deep in the seventh inning, giving him seven home runs this season. That's a career best for the infielder, who is also up to a career-high 95 games played this season. Hoerner isn't known for his power, though his even .300 batting average certainly carries some fantasy value. He should continue to see regular playing time moving forward for the rebuilding Cubs, and the 25-year-old should be squarely in their 2023 plans as well.