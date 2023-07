Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals. He also stole a base.

Hoerner helped lead the Cubs to eight runs as he recorded his second three-hit effort over the last five games. He also stole his 22nd base of the season in 25 attempts, which has been his most appealing fantasy asset. The infielder doesn't hit for a ton of power, but his ability to make consistent contact and run wild on the bases has made him plenty valuable.