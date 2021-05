Hoerner (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list as expected Friday and will bat eighth and play second base against the Tigers.

Hoerner spent a minimum-length stay on the injured list after straining his forearm during a collision with teammate Ian Happ in early May. He'd gotten off to an excellent start in 11 games prior to the injury, hitting .389/.500/.556 with three steals. Nick Martini was optioned in a corresponding move.