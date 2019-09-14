Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a walk, a two-run home run, two runs scored and four total RBI in Friday's 18-7 win over the Pirates.

Hoerner connected off Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault in the first inning for his first career MLB home run. The 22-year-old shortstop, who is one of the top prospects in the Cubs' system, has shined since his MLB debut on Monday. In five games, he's slashing .350/.435/.600, and with Javier Baez (thumb) and Addison Russell (head) both out, Hoerner should continue to see regular playing time.