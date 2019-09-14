Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and three runs scored in Saturday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

Hoerner connected off Clay Holmes in the sixth inning with two aboard to balloon the Chicago lead to 13-1. In six games since his MLB debut Monday Hoerner is 10-for-24 (.417) and the 22-year-old should see regular playing time with Javier Baez (thumb) and Addison Russell (head) both out.