Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Hot on rehab assignment
Hoerner (wrist) went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles in a rehab game with the Cubs' rookie-level affiliate Monday.
The 22-year-old has played in four Arizona League games since getting the green light to return to game action, and he has recorded multiple hits in all four. Hoerner, the No. 24 overall pick in last year's draft, landed on the 7-day IL in late April with what was diagnosed initially as a hand bruise. Things didn't go well when he tried to ramp up in May, and a CT scan later revealed a hairline fracture in his wrist. Now that the wrist is seemingly healed, it probably won't be too long before he's back with Double-A Tennessee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.