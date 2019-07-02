Hoerner (wrist) went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles in a rehab game with the Cubs' rookie-level affiliate Monday.

The 22-year-old has played in four Arizona League games since getting the green light to return to game action, and he has recorded multiple hits in all four. Hoerner, the No. 24 overall pick in last year's draft, landed on the 7-day IL in late April with what was diagnosed initially as a hand bruise. Things didn't go well when he tried to ramp up in May, and a CT scan later revealed a hairline fracture in his wrist. Now that the wrist is seemingly healed, it probably won't be too long before he's back with Double-A Tennessee.