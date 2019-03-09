Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Impressing manager
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Hoerner is "showing pretty well" this spring, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Hoerner has three hits in four Cactus League at-bats, and Maddon said he's impressed with the 21-year-old's approach at the plate and added that he's "not far off" from the majors. A first-round pick out of Stanford in last year's draft, Hoerner will likely start the season at Low-A or High-A but could move up the ladder quickly if he plays well.
