Hoerner agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract extension with the Cubs on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Cubs clearly liked what they saw out of Hoerner in 2022 after he slashed .281/.327/.410 with 10 homers, 55 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 60 runs scored in his first full season of big-league action (135 games). The club now has the middle of the infield locked up for the next few years, as Chicago signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year deal in December, and the team now has Hoerner under contract until his age-29 season.