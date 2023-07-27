Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the White Sox.

Hoerner has three multi-hit efforts and four stolen bases over his last four games. Wednesday's contest was his first in that span without an extra-base hit. The infielder continues to hit well, batting .280 on the year and .340 (17-for-50) since the All-Star break. He's added a .733 OPS, 25 steals, seven home runs, a career-high 57 RBI and 57 runs scored through 93 contests overall.