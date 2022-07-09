Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.
Hoerner hadn't homered since June 24, but he ended that two-week drought with a fifth-inning solo shot off Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In his last 18 games, Hoerner has gone 26-for-68 (.382) with two long balls, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base. The hot hitting has earned him a near-everyday role at shortstop, and he's now batting .300/.337/.420 with five homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven steals through 258 plate appearances.