Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Philadelphia.

Hoerner led off the scoring Saturday with a solo shot that gave the Cubs an early lead. He came around to score again in extra innings on a Frank Schwindel grounder. The homer was Hoerner's second of the month and sixth of the season. The shortstop has five hits in his last three games and has gone hitless just four times in 18 games this month. He is slashing .282/.320/.437 in July and possesses a .303 batting average on the season.