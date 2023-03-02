Cubs manager David Ross indicated Thursday that Hoerner will be the primary leadoff man to begin the 2023 season, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hoerner has already led off four times through less than a week of Cactus League games, and it sounds like that theme is going to carry over into the regular season. The 25-year-old middle infielder enjoyed a mini breakout in 2022, tallying 10 homers and 20 stolen bases across 135 games. He did that with a .327 on-base percentage, which can hopefully improve and elevate his full range of counting stats as Chicago's likely tablesetter.