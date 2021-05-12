Manager David Ross said Hoerner (forearm) remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hoerner was shut down last week after he sustained a minor left forearm strain in a collision with teammate Ian Happ (ribs) in a May 2 game against the Reds. At this point, Hoerner is further along in his recovery from his injury than Happ, who isn't in line to be activated this weekend. Assuming Hoerner is in fact good to go for Friday's series opener in Detroit, he should reclaim an everyday role at second base immediately.