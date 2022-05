Hoerner exited Wednesday's game against the Padres due to right ankle soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old initially remained in Wednesday's game after colliding with an umpire, but he was removed in the bottom of the second inning and will be further examined. If Hoerner is forced to miss additional time, Ildemaro Vargas should see an uptick in playing time.