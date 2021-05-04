Hoerner (forearm) said he expects to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Cubs' upcoming road series in Detroit, which begins May 14, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hoerner was one of three Cubs players placed on the IL ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers, but manager David Ross suggested that each of the trio will likely be in store for an abbreviated stay on the shelf. Assuming Hoerner's prediction comes to pass and he's ready to go by the middle of the month, he should be able to settle back in as the Cubs' everyday second baseman. Before suffering the left forearm strain Sunday, Hoerner appeared to solidify a regular role by batting .389 with an 8:7 BB:K and three stolen bases in his first 11 games with the Cubs.