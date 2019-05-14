Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Nearing hitting progression
Hoerner (wrist) is expected to begin a hitting progression in Arizona later in the week, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Hoerner has been on the 7-day injured list since the end of April due to a bruised hand, but he's set to ramp up his baseball activities within the next few days. The Cubs have yet to reveal a concrete timetable for his return.
