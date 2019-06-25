Hoerner (wrist) could begin playing in rehab games in Arizona this weekend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner is nearing a return to game action after spending the past two months on the shelf with a wrist injury. Prior to landing on the shelf near the end of April, the well-regarded youngster slashed .300/.391/.500 with one homer and one stolen base in 18 games with Double-A Tennessee.

