site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-nico-hoerner-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
3:13 pm ET 1 min read
Hoerner is not starting Monday against the Pirates.
Hoerner has just two hits in his last seven games, part of a season in which he's hitting a rather disappointing .232/.310/.273. Jason Kipnis starts ahead of him at second base for the second game in a row.
More News
23H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read