Hoerner is out of the lineup for the opening game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Brewers.

After double-play partner Dansby Swanson received a rare rest day in Monday's 7-0 loss to Milwaukee, Hoerner will take a seat for the first game of the day and the second contest of a five-game set with the NL Central leaders. Willi Castro will step in at second base in place of Hoerner, who had started in every game dating back to April 8.