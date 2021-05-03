Hoerner is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Hoerner collided with teammate Ian Happ in Sunday's game against the Reds, though only Happ was forced to leave the game. Both players will be on the bench Monday, with David Bote starting at second base.
