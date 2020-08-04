site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hoerner will be on the bench Tuesday against the Royals.
Hoerner grabbed at least one hit in each of his first five games but has since gone hitless in four straight. Jason Kipnis will be the second baseman Tuesday.
