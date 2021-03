Hoerner went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's Cactus League game against Cleveland.

Hoerner is off to a great start this spring, as he's now 7-for-8 with three extra-base hits and a steal so far in Cactus League action. The 23-year-old is competing with David Bote, Ildemaro Vargas and potentially the newly added Eric Sogard for playing time at second base, so Hoerner can really help himself out if he keeps this up.