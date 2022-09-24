site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-nico-hoerner-on-bench-again-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: On bench again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates.
Hoerner will go through normal baseball activities ahead of Saturday's matchup but will be held out of the lineup for a 12th consecutive game. Zach McKinstry will remain at shortstop and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read