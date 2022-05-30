site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: On bench for Game 2
Hoerner will sit for the second half of Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee.
Hoerner looked great in Game 1, going 3-for-5 with three RBI in the Cubs' 7-6 loss. Andrelton Simmons will start at shortstop in the nightcap.
