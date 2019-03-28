Hoerner will open the year at Double-A Tennessee, Evan Altman of CubsInsider.com reports.

Hoerner, the Cubs' top prospect, was the rare player who played in the Arizona Fall League the same year he was drafted (2018) and the Cubs will continue to give him aggressive assignments. He is not a great defender, but is a very advanced hitter and appears to be on a fast track to the majors.

