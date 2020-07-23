Chicago manager David Ross said Hoerner could be an option to play in center field this season if a need arises, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Albert Almora, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward are the most likely candidates for playing time in center, but Ross acknowledged that the team will need "to be prepared for anything this season." Hoerner saw a little action in center with Double-A Tennessee last season, though he did primarily play in the infield both for the Smokies and the Cubs. He's expected to split second base duties with Jason Kipnis in Chicago this season.