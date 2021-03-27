Hoerner was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Hoerner appeared in 48 games in 2020 and appeared to be on track to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster, but he'll be sent to the minors to begin the regular season. The 23-year-old slashed .353/.405/.647 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and three stolen bases over 13 Cactus League games this spring. Hoerner should be back with the major-league club at some point in 2021, but David Bote and Eric Sogard will split time at second base early in the year.