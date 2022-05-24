Hoerner (ankle) took part in hitting, fielding, running and throwing drills during an on-field workout Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fellow injured middle infielder Nick Madrigal (back) also performed the same activities, as both look to be at similar spots in their respective rehab programs. Hoerner and Madrigal could both be ready to begin minor-league rehab assignments later this week before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list by the end of the month. Though both Hoerner and Madrigal handled everyday roles for the Cubs prior to hitting the shelf, the two may have to fend off Andrelton Simmons and Jonathan Villar for starts in the middle infield once they're back from the IL.