The Cubs placed Hoerner on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 9, with a left hamstring strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoerner suffered the injury while running the bases in Monday's series opener against the Cardinals and will be sidelined for at least another week. Christopher Morel is covering second base and batting leadoff Friday against the Twins and right-hander Sonny Gray. Nick Madrigal should also get regular looks at the position in Hoerner's absence.