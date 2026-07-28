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Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Plates four runs in victory

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoerner went 4-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI on Monday in a 7-3 win against St. Louis.

Hoerner's RBI came on a two-run single in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the ninth. The veteran infielder continued what has been a scorching second half so far -- over 10 games since the All-Star break, he's batting .432 (19-for-44), with two four-hit performances during that span. Though his homer Monday was just his second extra-base hit among the 19 knocks, he's plated 10 runs across that 10-game stretch.

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