Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Plates four runs in victory

Hoerner went 4-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI on Monday in a 7-3 win against St. Louis.

Hoerner's RBI came on a two-run single in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the ninth. The veteran infielder continued what has been a scorching second half so far -- over 10 games since the All-Star break, he's batting .432 (19-for-44), with two four-hit performances during that span. Though his homer Monday was just his second extra-base hit among the 19 knocks, he's plated 10 runs across that 10-game stretch.