Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and three RBI in a victory versus Cincinnati on Thursday.

Hoerner got the Cubs on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run double and brought home another score with an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth. Despite getting inconsistent playing time, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong September, hitting .375 (6-for-16) with three RBI.