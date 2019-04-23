Hoerner, who went 1-for-7 with his first home run of the season in a doubleheader Monday, is batting .304 at Double-A Tennessee with an .885 OPS.

Hoerner is generally considered the Cubs' top prospect, and the 21-year-old is off to a good start at Double-A. He's already moved fairly aggressively through Chicago's system after getting drafted in the first round in 2018, so a move to Triple-A this year isn't out of the question for Hoerner.