Hoerner went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 13-0 rout of the Dodgers.

His three-run blast in the fifth inning off Andre Jackson was Hoerner's first long ball of the season, while the four-hit performance extended his hitting streak to six games. The 25-year-old infielder has had a blistering start to the season, batting .365 (31-for-85) through 19 games with nine steals, nine RBI and 17 runs as the Cubs' leadoff hitter.