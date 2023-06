Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Hoerner was all over the bases Wednesday, registering his third triple of the year and fifth home run. The infielder now has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, and he's batting a solid .284 for the season. Hoerner should remain locked in as Chicago's leadoff man, giving him plenty of fantasy value due to his ability to get on base and score runs.