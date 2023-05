Hoerner (hamstring) went 3-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI in Friday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.

Hoerner provided the four RBI from the leadoff spot, which shows how productive Chicago's lineup was from top to bottom. The infielder had just returned from the injured list before the game, so he was able to pick up right where he left off. Hoerner is now batting a robust .310 this season and should continue to be a strong fantasy performer.