Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Reds. He also stole a base.

Hoerner just kept on rolling, pushing his average up to .389 through 11 games. The stolen base was also his third so far, making the 23-year-old a threat at the plate and on the bases. The level of production should keep Hoerner locked into a regular role at second base, with David Bote working in a utility role off the bench.