Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday that Hoerner (forearm) has checked out fine while taking part in light fielding and hitting work over the past few days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ross' positive report bodes well for Hoerner's chances of returning from the 10-day injured list when he's first eligible next weekend. David Bote and Ildemaro Vargas have been the primary replacements at second base while Hoerner has been on the shelf.