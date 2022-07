Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Hoerner continues to swing a hot stick -- he's hit safely in eight of 10 games in July. In that span, he's gone 11-for-39 (.282) with four extra-base hits, two RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. The 25-year-old shortstop is up to a .306/.341/.429 slash line with five home runs, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven steals, 10 doubles and three triples through 71 contests overall.