Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Royals.

Hoerner batted second but still served as an effective tablesetter for the Cubs. The infielder has done a good job of that this season with a .345 on-base percentage, and when he gets on base, he typically likes to run. Hoerner has tallied a career-best 30 stolen bases so far, which has propelled his fantasy value.