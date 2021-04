Hoerner was recalled by the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoerner was sent down by the Cubs ahead of the regular season, but he's been playing in exhibition games at the team's alternate training site. Hoerner isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, but he'll be available off the bench. Since David Bote and Eric Sogard have gotten off to somewhat slow starts this year, Hoerner could carve out playing time at second base going forward.