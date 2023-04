Hoerner went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Hoerner gave the Cubs a one-run lead with an RBI single in the fifth inning, but that was the final run the team was able to score. The second baseman also continued his solid season on the basepaths, recording his 10th steal -- tied for second-most in the league. Through 23 games, Hoerner is already halfway to the career-high total of 20 thefts that he registered over 135 contests last season.