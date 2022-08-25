Hoerner went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Hoerner was mired in an 0-for-25 slump entering Wednesday, though this was also his fourth three-hit effort in August. All told, the shortstop is batting .278 this month and .291 for the season. The 0-for-25 stretch seems like an outlier for Hoerner, who has shown a good ability to hit for contact early in his MLB career. The 25-year-old should continue to see regular playing time for the Cubs and could be primed for a big stretch run if he can string together a few more multi-hit games.