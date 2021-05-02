Hoerner went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

All Hoerner has done is hit since getting called up, as he's now slashing a cool .375/.487/.531 through 10 games. His performance is forcing the Cubs to keep him in the lineup, so he should be the primary second baseman, at least until he cools off at the plate. David Bote figures to occupy more of a utility role and Eric Sogard will work as a reserve as well, and both players will have limited fantasy appeal as long as Hoerner is playing regularly.