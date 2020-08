Hoerner went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Tigers.

Hoerner has fallen behind Jason Kipnis in the second base pecking order at the moment, but the former is still a plenty capable hitter. The 23-year-old has a bright future in Chicago, and he could certainly earn more playing time this season if he gets hot and Kipnis falls into a slump.