Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Hoerner continued his strong start to his MLB career, as he's now slashing .296/.324/.465 through his first 18 games. The 22-year-old is making a compelling case for regular playing time in 2020, which could bump Addison Russell out of the picture in Chicago.